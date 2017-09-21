Hailsham Festival’s eclectic art trail taking in 19 venues

As Hailsham Festival Of Arts And Culture moves into its final few days there is still chance to follow the exciting art trail that is such a popular feature of the event.

The art trail has taken in 19 venues exhibiting works by more than 80 artists. In addition to solo exhibitions and open studios, local groups of artists have joined forces to create collaberative exhibitions and organisations have come together to showcase the creative work of partners and service users. Professional artists exhibit alongside amateurs in many of the venues and there has been a huge variety of art forms on show and for sale including felt work, sculpture, fused glass, digital art, pottery, jewellery and photography. Also for 2017 there have been workshops giving visitors the chance to try something new.

This weekend you can visit Callenders on High Street, Hailsham, on Saturday from 9.30pm until 3am and then from 6pm until late, or Labyrinth Stained Glass’s open studios in Mill Lane, Hellingly, is open from 10-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday also you can visit the Pop Up Shop at 41 High Street in Hailsham to view a selection of work by french artist Jacques Breuil as well as examples of work by artists exhibiting elsewhere on the Art Trail.

There is also Little Art On The Green at Dunn Village Hall, Rushlake Green, which is an annual exhibition by local artists. More info at www.hailshamfestival.uk.