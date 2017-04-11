Grab the chance to see artists’ work across town this weekend

From tomorrow the artists and makers of Eastbourne will be opening their homes and studios to the public, welcoming visitors and showing a creative mix of artwork and crafts across the town.

Together with artists’ homes and studios there will be exhibitions and workshops in galleries. All are free.

The event will be taking place over Easter Weekend, April 15/16 and the following, which is April 22/23. Most venues are open both weekends, typically from 11am-5pm but opening times may vary. This is a great opportunity to meet the artists and to see and buy artwork in a domestic setting, studio or gallery.

To find out more pick up a brochure from the Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, the Towner Gallery, libraries, The Makery in the Enterprise Centre, from any participating venues or online at www.eastbourneartists.co.uk.

If you want more information contact Helen Warren at the Big House, by emailing johnthepot_helen@lineone.net or call on 01323 731792 or 078114 80292.