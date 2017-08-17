Free show has all those children’s tv favourites

Tuesday sees the opening of Animazing free exhibition at Devonshire Collective on Seaside Road which runs through the rest of the school holidays until September 2.

There is plenty to see as you discover toys, games and memorabilia from over 70 years of children’s television from Muffin the Mule to the latest reboot of Thunderbirds Are Go. See how classic children’s TV shows were made from the earliest puppet stars of the 1940s, iconic series from the 1960s/70s to famous animation series of the 1980s, and find out how in the 1990s plasticine brought Wallace & Gromit to life. The exhibition includes creative and fun activites.