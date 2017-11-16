Flamenco without frontiers - the powerful message behind this powerful dance

The heat and passion of flamenco takes centre stage at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Sunday.

Flamenco Productions presents Flamenco sin Fronteras: Danza Jaleos, an exciting original new show endorsed by the Spanish Embassy in London.

This is billed as an innovative and timely new work with especially commissioned music composed by the Director of the ONJAZZ (Spanish National Jazz Orchestra), featuring an explosion of dazzling new talent - the best emerging artists from the flamenco scene - in a show that is both striking and thought-provoking.

Following a sell-out success last year, Flamenco Productions has brought together some of the best and most authentic dancers to perform this intimate and elegant performance led by dancer Álvaro Guarnido.

The show explores the concepts of emigration and exile under the direction of Vicky Rodríguez Altuna and musical director Ramón Farrán. The audience will be taken on an emotional journey through a series of passionate rhythms in a celebration of this powerful art form without frontiers. The performances starts at 7.15pm on November 19 - tickets cost £10-44 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com