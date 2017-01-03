Find out why the critics rated Lily Tomlin Oscar worthy in Grandma

The American actress Lily Tomlin, a much loved star of television and stage as well as an established film star, was born in 1939. But only now has a film been written specially for her and tailored to her unique talents and personality.

That film is the comedy Grandma which plays at the Curzon Cinema next Wednesday January 11 and marks the first offering of the New Year from the Eastbourne Film Society with seats available as usual for the public.

Paul Weitz who both wrote and directed Grandma received confirmation that the film had worked as intended when many voices were raised suggesting that for her work here Lily Tomlin deserved an Oscar.

That was not to be, but her many fans will relish this film which is so full of humour but not afraid to touch on serious matters.

Two aspects stand out in this connection. The first stems from the fact that Tomlin has openly acknowledged her sexuality and her settled relationship with the playwright and director Jane Wagner. It is, therefore, entirely appropriate that this film’s grandma, Elle Reid, should also be a lesbian and one who is clearly the film’s heroine.

Although created for Tomlin, Weitz has found an ideal cast for a story centred on that not unfamiliar situation in which a grandchild, Sage (Julia Garner), is closer to her grandmother than to her mother, Judy (Marcia Gay Harden). It is for that reason that Sage approaches Elle and not her mother when she seeks help to end a pregnancy.

Thus the second serious issue treated here is the question of the right to abortion. With Sam Elliott as Elle’s ex-husband and supporting contributions from Judy Greer, Nat Wolff and Judy Geeson, Grandma never lets its comedy fall into exaggeration and thus creates characters who involve us on all levels. But it is Tomlin who brings to Grandma a warmth rare in modern cinema.

The Eastbourne Film Society has been in existence since 1949 and functions at the Curzon Cinema from September to the following March showing a wide variety of films, many of foreign origin with subtitles. Yearly membership is for 11 films chosen by the committee.