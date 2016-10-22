Film review: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (4 out of 5)

These days you can pretty much guarantee what you’ll get when you see the name Tom Cruise in the cast list of a movie.

With few exceptions (eg Rock of Ages), in the past ten years he has been involved in tense action films that have performed well at the box office.

And this second Jack Reacher project doesn’t rock the boat.

I think all the fuss and moaning about the obvious differences between the screen Reacher and the original book version (mainly to do with Cruise’s height) have calmed down.

Novelist Lee Child’s hero has a cult following, but there again Cruise’s name on the credits will draw crowds.

Anyway, the first Reacher film was a big enough success in 2012 to secure this follow up.

Reacher is still wandering around the US, helping to right wrongs and in particular has been giving support to Cobie Smulder’s character army major Turner.

However, when he tries to finally meet up with her he discovers she’s been arrested and there’s definitely corruption in the air.

Add to this a far more personal discovery for Reacher, and you have pretty solid plot.

There’s action galore (not sure how some of it fits into a 12A category) but few surprises.

Director Edward Zwick keeps the pace up but gives the stars time to show their character’s personality.

Overall, this is a solid action thriller in the old-fashioned good v evil style.

It does little wrong but doesn’t push the envelope.

Film details: Jack Reacher: Never Go Back (12A) 118mins

Director: Edward Zwick

Starring: Tom Cruise, Cobie Smulders, Aldis Hodge

