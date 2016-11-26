Film review: Allied (3 out of 5)

The second world war has been a never-ending source of stories for movies down the years.

Director Robert Zemeckis’ latest project is an intimate tale of love and mystery at the heart of the Allies’ intelligence operation.

Brad Pitt plays Max Vatan, a Canadian officer parachuted into North Africa in 1942 to meet up with French resistance fighter Marianne Beauséjour (Marion Cotillard).

Over several weeks they pretend to be married in order to get access to a party the top German officer in the area is hosting, so they can assassinate him. However, they fall for each other.

Once safely back in Britain, they get married, have a daughter and live in a cosey suburb of London.

But all is not well as Max is given some news that threatens his family and everything he holds dear.

On the plus side, there’s plenty of action and suspense and you get a real feel for the period; seemingly no expense has been spared on detail.

Cotillard is one of my favourite movie stars and she is very good in this role.

However, on the down side we were presented with too much to be taken for granted.

Simple things such as a disregard for air raid warnings, enjoying a (albeit small) wedding cake in ration-hit Britain, having a party with windows and doors open during the blackout and Max’s ability to go in and out of German occupied areas with remarkable ease just rankled.

And don’t get me started on his French accent!

But if you can put all that aside, this is a taut thriller that has you guessing to the end.

Film details: Allied (15) 124mins

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Starring: Brad Pitt, Marion Cotillard

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol