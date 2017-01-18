Exploration and colour in art show

Spectrum is the latest solo exhibition from contemporary painter David Armitage.

It will be at the Birley Centre from February 25 - March 19 at weekends from 10-4pm.

One of the UK’s finest unsung talents of abstraction, he has been described as a ‘supreme colourist’ and won respect from fellow artists and critics, as well as enjoying successful exhibitions both nationally and internationally.

Born in Tasmania in 1943, Armitage studied at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology where he lectured in life drawing and portraiture during his final year. In 1967 he moved to New Zealand and took up the post of Exhibitions Officer at Auckland City Art Gallery. He has lived in the UK since 1974 and exhibited widely, including shows in London, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol, Auckland, New York and Montreal.

Over several decades Armitage’s work has shifted and developed, and he has fine-tuned his technique through a combination of experimentation, planning, and practice. As with many of the Abstract Expressionists before him, inspiration and subject matter are as wide as the human condition. Life, death, passion, and tragedy all glow through the washes or are struck across ambiguous backgrounds in strokes of searing colour. This latest exhibition will feature a variety of paintings from series on Victims, Shrines, Puppets and Masks as well as large scale abstract pieces. These running themes have been returned to over the years as places and events spark inspiration. Of the Victims series Armitage said:

“A childhood passion for the work of Francisco Goya and a parallel fascination and horror of the Spanish inquisition has never left me. The plight of the victims reverberates through history into our own times. Death in all its forms remains much the same.”

These themes inspired by objects, landscapes or music continue to recur, as dreams playing with the artist’s subconscious. His fascination for spiritual, tribal or mythical goes beyond the obvious – Momento Mori, shrines and tribal art – to include intensely emotive places and the intangible and complex beauty of a musical composition. Places of pilgrimage and worship provide a powerful source of inspiration. Similarly terrains and iconographies appear in his works humming with dark and intangible beauty.

But all of these inspirations are in the end a backdrop to or an enrichment of Armitage’s primary passion; and that is colour. The exploration of both colour and the medium of paint, is the impetus.

