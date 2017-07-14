Exhibition showcases the key works of Eric Ravilious

A major exhibition of the artist and designer Eric Ravilious runs at the Towner Gallery until September 17.

Ravilious & Co: The Pattern of Friendship is based on new research and coincides with the 75th anniversary of his death.

It explores the significant relationships and working collaborations between Ravilious and an important group of friends and affiliates, including Paul and John Nash, Enid Marx, Barnett Freedman, Tirzah Garwood, Edward Bawden, Thomas Hennell, Douglas Percy Bliss, Peggy Angus, Helen Binyon, and Diana Low.

The exhibition will include many of Ravilious’ key works shown alongside both well-known and less seen works by his contemporaries.

The exhibition represents the wide range of media in which the artists worked, from watercolours to woodcuts, lithographic prints, book jackets and illustrations, patterned papers, and wallpaper and fabric design.