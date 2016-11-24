Exhibition and sale of work

The Society of Eastbourne Artists 70th anniversary exhibition will be held this weekend (November 26/27) at Eastbourne Town Hall from 10-4pm.

The Society will be supporting The Mayor’s charities Refuge, helping victims of domestic violence, and Duke of Edinburgh Open Award Scheme Eastbourne. The exhibition will be officially opened by The Mayor Cllr Pat Hearn at 10.30am on Saturday when the artist of the winning painting will be presented with the Eastbourne Herald Cup. This is a free event - for more detail go to www.sea-art.co.uk.