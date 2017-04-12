Easter weekend events

There are a host of fantastic family events planned for the Easter weekend.

Here are a just a few:

Easter holidays crafts and trail at Redoubt Fortress, Royal Parade. The Easter Bunny has been to the fortress, find all the hidden eggs! Saturday 1 - Sunday April 16, 10am - 5pm.

Easter Eggspress at Eastbourne Miniature Steam Railway, Lottbridge Drove, Sunday April 16 10am - 5pm. Great family event over the Bank Holiday Easter weekend.

Easter Fun at Drusillas with Hello Kitty.

Alfriston Clergy House annual Easter Bunny hunt April 14-17, 10.30 - 4.30pm, search for the bunnies hidden in the garden.

Michelham Priory Easter Festival April 14-17, Easter trail, crafts, children’s entertainer.

Easter weekend Eggstravaganza at Knockhatch April 14-17, including Easter egg hunt.

Cracking Easter Family fun at Blackberry Farm April 14-17, Easter egg hunt, lamb bottle feeding, hold a chick, Easter crafts

Easter Indoor family Craft Fair, Eastbourne Sports Hall, Cross Levels Way, Saturday April 15, 10am - 1.30pm Children’s activities, including visit from Easter bunny.

Birling Gap and The Seven Sisters, Cadbury Easter Egg Hunt April 14-17, 11am-4pm Outdoor trail to find hidden clues.

Vintage Toy Collectors Fair, Good Friday April 14, East Dean Village Hall 10am - 2.30pm, refreshments and free parking

Table sale at Westham Village Hall on Saturday April 15, 9.30am all morning. Free admission. Refreshments.

Easter Eggstravaganza and Open Day, Bird Aid, Hydeaway, Hempstead Lane, Hailsham. Sunday April 16, 11am - 4pm. Easter egg hunt, stalls refreshments, Woodland Walk, meet the residents, games.

WRAS Easter Event , WRAS charity shop, 192 Terminus Road, April 14, 15, 17, 10am - 4pm Easter arts and crafts for adults and children.

Traditional Easter Concert at The Bandstand, Sunday April 16, 3pm. The Eastbourne Silver Band kick off the entertainment season. Free entry. Doors open at 2.30pm.

Free Choral concert, Hailsham Choral sing Stainer’s “The Crucifixion”, Hailsham Parish Church, Vicarage Road, Hailsham April 14, 7pm

Eastbourne Easter Market, Grand Parade, April 14 - 17 until 5pm

Seaford Street Market, Sutton Road, Seaford. Opening Good Friday from 9am-1pm. Every 2nd and 4th Friday.