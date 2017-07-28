DVD review: Spaceship (3 out of 5)

Do you enjoy films that have clear plots, a definite beginning and a conclusive end? Well, this may not be for you.

However, if you revel in the art of movie-making and get excited by directors who push the boundaries then Alex Taylor’s (director and writer) Spaceship is well worth checking out.

This movie looks at the weird and wonderful world of cyber-goth teenagers.

Exciting new talent Alexa Davies plays Lucidia, a young woman frustrated by life who fakes her own alien abduction.

Her father Gabriel (Antti Reini) is left to try to find her, encountering his daughter’s strange world and friends.

Taylor is great at setting a mood with the minimum of fuss.

The camerawork looks simple, but every shot is thought out carefully, with full use of natural locations rather than sets.

Spaceship certainly isn’t for everyone but it reveals a director who has an exciting future ahead and one I’ll be looking out for.

In a film-making world where multi-million superhero and remake movies abound it’s good to see someone keen to get back to the basics.

Spaceship is out on DVD and EST through Trinity Film.