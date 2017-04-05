DVD review: Shaun the Sheep: Spoilsport (4 out of 5)

For fans of Shaun the Sheep this compilation of ten stories from series 5 will be very welcome news.

For those who have managed to miss the dozens of episodes that have been screened on BBC TV, this is a chance to see what all the fuss is about.

Shaun made his first appearance in the Wallace and Gromit 1995 film A Close Shave.

It was a stroke of genius to give the young sheep his own series, with short seven minute episodes; just enough time to develop the story.

In this package of ten stories we are invited into the madcap fun and games down on Mossy Bottom Farm as Shaun and his friends attempt to liven up their lives, much to the dismay of Bitzer the dog.

Of course all this has to be done without the farmer realising what’s going on!

Highlights in this selection are a game of cricket interrupted by moles, a ‘dragon’ appearing in the barn and a Laurel and Hardy type escapade as the farmer gets stuck in a portable toilet.

As with Wallace and Gromit, it’s aimed at a younger audience but with plenty to keep older viewers thoroughly entertained.

Ardman’s stop-motion animation format is a winning formula. Although labour intensive, the depth of detail is superb.

The ‘extras’ on the DVD are fascinating and show the passion and sheer joy everyone has working on the project.

Shaun the Sheep: Spoilsport is available on DVD and EST from 10th April 2017