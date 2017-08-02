Disney magic in all-time classic movie Fantasia

1940 Walt Disney film Fantasia will be screened at the Under Ground Theatre in Eastbourne on Sunday at 2.30pm.

With story direction by Joe Grant and Dick Huemer, and production supervision by Ben Sharpsteen, it is the third Disney animated feature film. The film consists of eight animated segments set to pieces of classical music conducted by Leopold Stokowski, seven of which are performed by the Philadelphia Orchestra. UGT film matinees are on the first Sunday of each month. All tickets £5 which includes tea and cake in a break, or after the film. Cinema set in traditional and table style. UGT technician and film buff Chris Leach will give a short presentation before the film.