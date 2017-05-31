Dance night fun at Under Ground Theatre

The next dance night at the Under Ground Theatre in Grove Road is tomorrow night, Saturday June 3, and sees Recycled singing and playing music mostly from the 1950’s,60’s and 70’s.

If you remember Roll Over Beethoven, Apache, Sweet Caroline, Ghost Riders in the Sky, you won’t want to miss this themed event.

It will be a night of dancing and listening to music from a golden era of bobby socks, blue jeans and quiffs through to the glittery heights of the 1970s. There will be a nightclub layout in the auditorium, a dance floor and glitter balls. The dress code is up to you – fun but not essential.

The music is however guaranteed to have you dancing the night away. The band call themselves Recycled because, they say, that sums up both themselves and their repertoire...all five members of Recycled are over 65 years and are able to turn their talents to the hits of those amazing past decades, as well as skiffle and country music.

Band organiser Bryan Naish is the lead singer and plays tea-chest bass. On drums is Bob Edwards and the line-up is completed by three guitarists, Tony Fry (lead) plus Colin Sargent and Dave Lowen (both rhythm).

So, if you want a walk down memory lane, put on your dancing shoes and make it an evening to remember. Or come along and have a singsong, or just listen to the music.

Tickets cost £5 to include a ticket for the raffle draw.

Tickets are available via the UGT website at www.undergroundtheatre.co.uk, from Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre, via onlineticketseller.com, on 0845 680 1926, from the Theatre itself when open, or (if still available) on the door.

With regret, the venue has no wheelchair access. A Hearing loop is available.