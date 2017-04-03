Crime writer talks at Devonshire Park

Linda Regan is both actress and acclaimed crime writer, and also the wife of popular comedy actor, Brian Murphy.

At the lunch on Saturday 13 May at the International Tennis Centre, in Devonshire Park she will tell how she combines her life as an actress with writing hard-hitting crime novels.

Born into a theatrical family, Linda Regan has been a professional actress all her working life with a career that has included television, film and the live theatre.

It has been an interesting journey for her from writing her first novel – which she nearly didn’t want published – to now having seven under her belt.

Soon after the publication of her first novel, Behind You, she was diagnosed with cancer and used the enforced time out from acting to study for an MA in creative and critical journalism at Portsmouth University - something that had positive impact on her subsequent writing.

Her theatrical roots, her actor’s eye for detail and characterisation and her south-London background bring a real sense of authenticity to her work.

The crime novels Linda writes are police procedural and feature a murder division based in South London – where crime is fairly tough. She says she writes it how it is, although all her work is fiction. Her latest novel Sisterhoods has just been published and is out in paperback and as an e-book.

Linda is perhaps best known for her performance as the love-struck April, the Yellow Coat in the hit BBC sitcom “Hi-de- Hi”. Her husband, Brian Murphy – who is also a Patron of the Friends of the Devonshire Park Theatre – is still remembered best for his role as the henpecked husband George Roper in Man About the House and spin-off George and Mildred, with co-star the late Yootha Joyce.

He also had a seven-year stint as Alvin Smedley in BBC’s Last of the Summer Wine.

As a couple, Linda and Brian have a great affection for Eastbourne and they say how much they are looking forward to meeting people and will both be available to sign books.