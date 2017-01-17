Compelling tension in exceptional film

It is television series such as Borgen that made Danish actors familiar to British audiences and several have also been seen on our cinema screens in films by Tobias Lindholm.

They contributed importantly to the impact of his earlier work, A Hijacking, shown by the Eastbourne Film Society in 2014 and they are present again in A War, the remarkable drama which the Society screens on Wednesday January 25 at the Curzon Cinema with seats for the public.

Although countless films about war have been made, Lindholm’s A War attempts something wholly fresh - and with great success.

The first half is a stunning evocation of soldiers in a war zone facing a hidden enemy. However, this part of the story, crucial as it is, leads into a moral drama that plays out far way from the scene of the war. It is best for audiences not to know in advance where the film is taking them; A War puts the viewer in a situation in which the moral conundrum at its heart confronts them directly. Putting an audience on the spot emotionally in this way rarely happens, but when it does it makes for great drama.

