Colour is the motivation behind work

Spectrum is the latest solo exhibition from contemporary painter David Armitage and will be at the Birley Centre from February 25-March 19.

One of the UK’s finest unsung talents of abstraction, he has been described as a ‘supreme colourist’, and won respect from fellow artists and critics, as well as enjoying successful exhibitions here and abroad.

Born in Tasmania in 1943 Armitage studied at the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology where he lectured in life drawing and portraiture during his final year.

In 1967 he moved to New Zealand and took up the post of Exhibitions Officer at Auckland City Art Gallery, curating national and international exhibitions. He has lived in the UK since 1974 and exhibited widely, including shows in London, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol, Auckland, New York and Montreal.

Over several decades Armitage’s work has shifted, grown and developed. Fine-tuning his technique through a combination of experimentation and practice has led him to be described as ‘one of the UK’s leading colourists.’ As with many of the Abstract Expressionists before him, inspiration and subject matter are as wide as the human condition. Life, death, passion, and tragedy are all here glowing through the washes or struck across ambiguous backgrounds in fervent brush strokes of searing colour.

This latest exhibition will feature a variety of paintings from series on Victims, Shrines, Puppets and Masks as well as large scale abstract pieces.

These running themes have been returned to over the years as places and events spark inspiration.

Of the Victims Series Armitage said: “A childhood passion for the work of Francisco Goya and a parallel fascination and horror of the Spanish inquisition has never left me. The plight of the victims reverberates through history into our own times. Death in all its forms remains much the same.”

But all his inspirations are in the end a backdrop to or an enrichment of Armitage’s primary passion, which is colour. He said: “The primacy of colour is everything to me in painting, and that is what I respond to in recent art history, the works of Van Gogh, Gauguin, Bonnard, Matisse, Miro and the Americans. I remember looking at Rothko when I was a student. I’d never seen anything so wonderful. As someone said, the paintings appear to be lit from within.”

Open Sat/Sun 10-4pm. The artist’s studio will also be exhibiting additional works throughout the exhibition, for more information email info@davidarmitage.com.