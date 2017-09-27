Call-out to artists to be part of Christmas open studios

Eastbourne Artists will be opening their doors on the first two weekends in December when they welcome visitors to admire and maybe buy paintings, photographs, original prints and a whole variety of crafts displayed in homes, studios and galleries across the town.

Eastbourne Open Artists Houses and Studios have been running successfully for many years. The town has a large and eclectic number of artists and makers and this is a wonderful way to meet them, see their work and support their practice. For artists this is an informal yet valuable way to connect with the public.

The Christmas Open Houses and Studios will this year be taking place on December 2/3 and 9/10 with over 40 artists and makers showing and selling their work from their homes and studios.

If you are an artist or maker interested in taking part please email jsb@pavilion.co.uk​ or johnthepot_helen@lineone.net, or call 01323 731792 or 07811 480292 to discuss how you can take part, or to register online go to www.eastbourneartists.co.uk. Together with boards promoting the event there will be a competition where the ‘Best Dressed’ Open House will have their registration fee refunded. A group of independent judges will choose the most impressive. All the venues registered will be listed in the Christmas Open Houses and Studios brochure, which will be available nearer the date in various outlets including the Tourist Information Office.