Big screen on the beach is back with family films

Movie fans at Airbourne this weekend can enjoy a spot of outdoor cinema after a busy day of flying displays today, Saturday and Sunday with free screenings of family films on the beach.

The big screen on the beach will show a selection of family favourites at the end of each day’s flying programme, and provide the perfect traffic-free and stress-free alternative to the drive home, with movie blockbusters Trolls (2016), Paddington (2014), Planes 2: Fire & Rescue (2014) and The Jungle Book (2016).

During the day the big screen will broadcast live footage of the air displays from Planes TV and latest tweets and selfies on the Twitter wall #EastbourneSelfie, while live footage will also be screened online at www.eastbourneairshow.com/watch. Radio Airbourne 87.7FM, supported by Specsavers, also returns to the airwaves kicking off a 24 hour schedule of music and commentary from Wednesday onwards.

