Be inspired to express yourself with Fuse Box

Fuse Box at Towner Art Gallery is a free creative space for all ages to playfully explore themes from the gallery’s exhibitions.

The room’s latest look is based around Now, Today, Tomorrow and Always, Towner’s new exhibition exploring how popular culture has influenced recent contemporary art. Sing your heart out on the karaoke stage inspired by the artwork. Choose from over 9000 songs, perform a poem or even use the space to have your say on an issue close to your heart. Open during gallery opening hours (10am – 5pm Tue-Sun and Bank Holiday Mondays. Further details at www.townereastbourne.org.uk.