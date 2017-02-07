Auditions next week for local performers

Auditions are being held by Eastbourne Stagers on Thursday February 23 at Heron Park Primary Academy in Hampden Park.

Potential new members are invited to come along to the session from 7-9.15pm.

Organiser Fiona Dean said: “Experience not essential, if you love singing, dancing and acting why not come along and join us? With two productions planned for this year it is set to be a fun-filled 2017, with the first one being in July where we will be performing Joseph.

You are welcome to come to our rehearsal on Tuesday February 21 from 7-9.15pm at Heron Park to meet the current cast, director and production team. It will give you a chance to see what we are all about and see if it is something you would like to be a part of.

During the audition you will be asked to sing a song from a musical of your choice and we will teach you a small routine too. If you are a dancer and have a dance you would like to perform please bring the music with you. Please ensure you wear something you can move in and bring a bottle of water (only).”

If you would like to take part email fionadean57@gmail.com to be sent details and a registration form.