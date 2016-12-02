Artists ready to show work over Open House weekends

For the seventh Christmas running, the artists and makers of Eastbourne open their doors to the public for the next two weekends.

Over December 3/4 and 10/11 they will be showing a selection of paintings, prints, photography, ceramics, jewellery, Christmas cards and decorations and more.

“It’s a brilliant opportunity to find affordable, original Christmas gifts, meet the artists themselves and browse at leisure” says organiser Julian Sutherland-Beatson “You may also find seasonal refreshments on offer including mince pies and mulled wine. So eat, drink, be inspired and have a very Merry Christmas.”

Full-colour Christmas Open Houses brochures are available at Eastbourne Tourist information centre and at hotels, shops and other locations around town and provide details of the venues, artists and what to expect from each. The brochure also includes a handy map to guide you along the Open House trails.

More info on www.eastbourneartists.co.uk