Artist rediscovered on Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow picture expert Dendy Easton will open a new exhibition featuring a Seaford artist he helped save from obscurity.

During an episode of the BBC programme filmed in Eastbourne, he appraised the work of Eric Slater (1896-1963) who made a series of prints of Sussex between the wars.

“His wonderful woodblocks have a lovely 1920s and 30s feel to them,” he said.

Since the broadcast in September, 2013, Slater has grown in popularity with a bus named after him and the launch of a Slater Trail - a two hour walk through the countryside which inspired him.

The exhibition at the Hastings Museum and Art Gallery runs from May 27 to September 3 and also features Slater’s mentor Arthur Rigden Read (1879-1955) who taught him Japanese woodcut technique.

Called A Sussex Wave from Japan, the show explains how these two Sussex artists came to master an oriental method of printmaking.

Slater concentrated on the landscape of Sussex while Rigden Read was more interested in the people who tried to scratch a living in the county during those harsh economic times.

Dendy Easton is one of a growing number of fans of Slater who studied at the Hastings School of Art and spent most of his working life in Seaford. Slater produced more than 30 colour woodcuts between 1926 and the outbreak of the Second World War. Many depict scenes near his home where he lived for most of his adult life having moved down from Hamsptead with his mother and grandmother when he was eight. He won international acclaim in the 1930s before his work fell out of fashion. The show was the idea of James Trollope who has written a book about the artist called Slater’s Sussex.