Art reflects the spirit of summer

“I’m very excited about this collection,” said Nigel. “They are uplifting and designed to help add some cheer to the chilly months we have been through.”

The work encompasses a wide range of subjects from serene seascapes and landscapes to his stunning abstract works. However, they are all joined together by Nigel’s passion in creating his latest exhibition at his gallery behind the Grand Hotel in Compton Street, which has featured in national and regional newspapers and magazines both at home and abroad. The gallery was recently highlighted in the Evening Standard as one of the best places to buy art.

“I’m an experimentalist and always have been,” Nigel added. “I want to create original, different and exciting work. But at the same time I try hard to ensure my pieces are balanced and I never commit anything to canvas until I’m as confident as I can be. My works start with working drawings, on average eight per painting.”

“I always strive to produce timeless works and I think that is important. Paintings should be timeless and something you never tire of.”

A lover of light and nature, Nigel has used some of his best pigments, imported from the south of France, to create this highly colourful collection. He applies his chosen pigments in such a way to reflect the energy of his compositions, with the moods and places conveyed ranging from the familiar to the imaginary.

It is obvious Nigel is doing what he loves and it comes as no surprise that creativity runs in his family, with Nigel the son, grandson and great grandson of musicians and teachers of the arts. He has most certainly followed in the family’s footsteps. Nigel was elected a fellow of the Royal Society of Arts in 1994 having studied fine art, art history and graphic design under Robert Tavener at Eastbourne College of Art and Design. The summer exhibition runs in tandem with Nigel’s retrospective exhibition until the start of the autumn exhibition in September.

Open daily from 10-5pm and Sunday 11-4pm. To find out more visit www. nigelgreavesgallery.co.uk.