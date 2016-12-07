Search

Art and crafts in open weekend

Ruth Fishers's stained glass will be included in Open House at the Big House on December 10/11 2016 SUS-160612-111034001

John and Helen Warren welcome visitors to the Big House - one of the Christmas Open Houses and Studios taking place across Eastbourne this weekend.

This will include a wide variety of work from artists and makers joining John, with his ceramics for the home and garden, and Helen, with her paintings and textiles - such as Claire Graves, John Dilnot, Sam Fanaroff, Lynda Lindfield, Susan Lynch, and Belen Gomez.

The Big House is at 49 Prideaux Road. Open on December 10/11 from 11-5pm.

