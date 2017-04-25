Acclaimed and eclectic film showing in two day festival

Film buffs should not miss Crossing The Screen On Tour at Printers Playhouse this evening (Friday) from 7.30pm running until 5pm tomorrow.

Audiences will have the chance to catch 11 independent award-winning international and British short films, including Papé, a previous selection from Cannes Film Festival, and three offerings from Sussex and Eastbourne filmmakers.

Among these is We Love Moses produced by Georgia Goggin which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival 2016 as well as showing in the BFI’s Black Star programme in London and Bristol.

Also in the mix is Compound, a touching documentary about one day in the lives of people at a garbage dump, looking at their bonds and pursuits, their hopes, motivations and dreams. Common Denominator directed by Quentin Lecocq is the story of Ted, a geek earning money by testing medicines; a revolutionary pill will change him forever.

The multi-award winning Asperger’s Syndrome by Brighton Film School graduate Nicholas Bayfield and the touching animation Promised Land by Eastbourne filmmaking duo Stephanie Grainger and Ray Burnside - who made it to fundraise for Medecins Sans Frontiers UK - will also be screened.

Tickets (£10) can be purchased at crossingthescreen.org, the Printers Playhouse and Eastbourne Tourist Information Office.