A visit to the Bates motel at the start of Towner’s classic film season

Eastbourne’s Towner Art Gallery will be showing a season of five classic films in its new cinema auditorium on Sunday afternoons at 2.30pm starting on September 3.

The five films, Psycho (1960), Imitation of Life (1959), On the Waterfront (1954), True Grit (1969) and Madame X (1966) are depicted in Mario Rossi’s The End, a work featured in the gallery’s latest Arts Council Collection National Partner Exhibition Now, Today, Tomorrow and Always. Rossi’s work captures in paint the final frames of one hundred film endings.

Now, Today, Tomorrow and Always is a show exploring how popular culture has influenced recent contemporary art. Encompassing painting, film, photography, sculpture and installation, it features work by 11 leading artists.

Each film will be introduced with a talk from a guest artist or filmmaker and will be shown in Towner’s brand new state-of-the-art ground floor auditorium which will officially launch in the Autumn.

Psycho is first up in the series and tickets cost £7 with £5.50 concessions. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock, this has become a must-see cult movie with images so famous, memorable and dramatic they have become ingrained forever in our consciousness.

Secretary Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), is on the run after stealing $40,000 from her employer and stops for the night at the ramshackle Bates Motel where she meets the polite but highly strung proprietor Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), a young man with an interest in taxidermy and a difficult relationship with his mother.

The film initially received mixed reviews, but outstanding box office returns prompted reconsideration which led to overwhelming critical acclaim and four Academy Award nominations, including Best Supporting Actress for Leigh and Best Director for Hitchcock.

Psycho is now considered one of Hitchcock’s best films and praised as a major work of cinematic art by international film critics and scholars. Often ranked among the greatest films of all time, it set a new level of acceptability for violence, deviant behavior and sexuality in American films, and is widely considered to be the earliest example of the slasher film genre.