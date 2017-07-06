A treat for fans of Celtic music and Irish dance

The thunderous melody of twenty two pairs of shoes tapping in perfect synchronisation will fill the glorious Winter Garden when the celebrated show Rhythm of the Dance returns to Eastbourne on Tuesday 18 July, 7.30pm.

In what is sure to be a wonderful night showcasing the culture and dance of the Emerald Isle this incredible live show features stunning a range of Irish dance favourites, from the disciplined Celtic Step to the sensual, ancient Sean Nos dance style.

Internationally rated as one of the most popular and successful touring Irish Step Dance shows, it is an unparalleled delight for all Irish dance and Celtic music fans.

Rhythm of the Dance created a new era in Irish entertainment, presenting world champion dancers in this epic production which features a wealth of Irish talent, stunning lighting and staging effects.

The show features a live band, three tenors and 22 exquisite dancers and it’s been seen by in excess of 4.5million people world-wide.

It has been performed all over the world from Australia to Austria via (to name but a few stops on the way) Mexico, America, India, Italy, Malaysia, Holland, Singapore and of course Ireland.

The atmosphere created will surely resonate throughout the Winter Garden, making this little corner of Eastbourne feel like Ireland, if only for the night!

So come for the craic at the Winter Garden, Eastbourne and experience Rhythm of the Dance, Tuesday 18 July, 7.30pm, tickets priced at just £25 with concessions available.

To book or for more information call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk. For more information on the show see www.rhythmofthedance.com.