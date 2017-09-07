A splendid exhibition of more than a hundred paintings

Wannock Artists put on a splendid exhibition over the Bank Holiday weekend at Wannock Village Hall. The event began with a preview evening on the Friday which was opened by John Pritchett, chairman of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council.

Guests enjoyed a convivial time discussing the works of art over a glass of wine.

More than a hundred framed paintings were on display with more to look at in the portfolio folders.

Subjects ranged from beautiful land and seascapes to portraits animals and still life in a variety of media. Visitors obviously liked what they saw as forty-three painting were sold.

Well done to all the artists who took part. Woodbridge Estuary a watercolour by Jackie Hurwood won the prize for the most popular painting in the exhibition. Derek Baulcomb kindly donated The Long Man of Wilmington for the raffle which raised £207 for Asthma U.K.

For refreshments reasonably priced drinks and home-made cakes made a visit to the exhibition even more enjoyable.

Wannock Artists meet on the last Friday of the month from January to October for art demonstrations at Wannock Village Hall.

New members are welcome.

To find out more about the group email wannockartists.enquiries@yahoo.com or visit their website www.wannockartists.co.uk