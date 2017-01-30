A fresh perspective on life from director Naomi Kawase

Undoubtedly one of the most unusual films in the current season of the Eastbourne Film Society, Still the Water, will be shown at the Curzon Cinema next Wednesday February 8 with seats for the public.

This film comes from Japan but, whereas many other films from that country have been shown here, it is rare to find one like this which has been written and directed by a woman, Naomi Kawase.

Still the Water, ravishingly shot in colour and ’Scope, is set on the island of Amami-Oshima which was the birthplace of Kawase’s own ancestors. Her meditative film has a narrative about a local boy and the girl to whom he is drawn and there is also a mystery centred on a body washed ashore. But crucially this is a film about the way of life of the islanders, their attitude to nature, their acceptance of death as part of the life cycle and their belief that death is not the end.

Some years ago the Eastbourne Film Society screened Poetry, another work with a philosophical, eastern tone and one that was much admired. Still the Water, distinctive as it is, shares some qualities with that film. It not only invites us to consider a life-style quite different from our own but draws us in to share and understand it. Indeed, the film contains a death scene which is arguably one of the most beautiful ever shown on the screen. Anybody keen to see something in the cinema that covers new ground should not miss Still the Water.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.