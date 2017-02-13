A beautifully made film about deep family bonds and lasting affection

Next Wednesday (February 22) is a special occasion for the Eastbourne Film Society when, with seats available as ever for the public, it screens the British film Radiator at the Curzon Cinema.

There are two reasons for describing this event as special, one being that despite the praise that critics bestowed on it the film has only had limited showings and deserves to be far more widely known. The other is that Daniel Cerqueira who has a major role in the film is due, subject to filming commitments, to attend for a Q&A session following one of the three screenings.

Daniel is best known for playing Weller in Saving Private Ryan and Keckwick in The Woman in Black, and for television roles such as Dr Graves in The A Word, Gordon Ward in Doctor Foster and Memmio in Rome.

Daniel’s stage credits include Game (Almeida Theatre), Fortune’s Fool (Old Vic Theatre) and Table (National Theatre).

Radiator is set in Cumbria and is a portrait of a family - described on its release by The Independant as a “delicately crafted” and “moving family drama.”

The father played by Richard Johnson has become increasingly difficult in old age but his wife (Gemma Jones) loyally looks after him while their son (Daniel Cerqueira) makes periodic visits from London. He is a middle aged teacher who lives in London, and he is properly dutiful and concerned for his mother but knows that his presence invariably leads to fresh tensions due to the dismissive attitude to him openly expressed by his father.

As this description confirms, Radiator is far from being a feel-good film but it portrays life as experienced by many with honesty and with compassion never losing sight of the bonds that had brought the parents together in the first place. The acting is quite wonderful between the three characters who portray deep attachment. In particular Richard Johnson, whose last performance this was (he was 87 years old when he made the film), is unforgettable. Best remembered for stage roles taken when he was a member of the Royal Shakespeare Company, Johnson shows here that in old age he had lost nothing of his ability and his marvellous speaking voice remained a joy to the end.