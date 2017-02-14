A darker and dramatic telling of Shakespeare’s star-crossed lovers

Fresh from the sell-out triumph of their Gilbert & Sullivan double bill at Lewes Crown Court, New Sussex Opera is heading for Eastbourne with something bigger, more dramatic and darker.

Because although Delius’ masterpiece A Village Romeo & Juliet is loosely based on the tragic Shakespeare tale, the similarities stop there.

The ‘star-crossed lovers’ as childhood sweethearts piles even greater poignancy onto their plight, while the character of the mysterious Dark Fiddler introduces a chilling hint of the supernatural. It’s one of NSO’s most ambitious productions for years, but the community-based company’s resources are more than equal to the challenge.

Direction is by Susannah Waters, whose gift for creating great theatre from great opera has already proved itself both with NSO and at Glyndebourne. The music - dreamlike, achingly beautiful and with the much-loved Walk to the Paradise Garden just one of many highlights – is under the sensitive and skilful direction of Lee Reynolds, and it’s the 27 professional players of his own Kantanti Ensemble orchestra who bring out every nuance of Delius’ rich, sumptuous score.

While Susannah and Lee have strong Sussex connections, stage and costume designer Anna Driftmier hails from the US and it’s her set that morphs seamlessly from a rowdy fairground to the agricultural badlands on which much of the action is set. Supporting – and closely interacting with – the professional soloists is the NSO chorus, whose distinctive sound has done so much to cement the company’s reputation across Sussex and way beyond.

Among the artistes is teenager Georgia Cudby who celebrated her 17th birthday amid a busy schedule of rehearsals, preparing for her first solo role, as the Wild Girl.

Georgia was in the 2015 and 2016 National Youth Music casts and is currently training in acting and dance at Advanced Academy in Brighton, reflecting her passion for musical theatre as well as the classical repertoire.

A Village Romeo & Juliet is at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Sunday April 2. Booking details can be found at www.newsussexopera.org