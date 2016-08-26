New Works on show at UGT

New Works by Val Maclean will be at the Under Ground Theatre from September 2-24.

Val has lived in Sussex from the age of 20. After training to teach children with special needs she felt the desire to travel and see the world. She spent 14 years working for a travel company, which took her to many exotic places, including the West Indies and the Far East. When she retired in 1998, Val concentrated on and developed her artistic practice.

Receiving education from Eastbourne College of Arts & Technology, Val went on to form a group with her fellow students, ART22, meeting every month to discuss work and exhibiting together.

She is a natural and intuitive artist whose creative process is considered and experimental, and her practice continues to evolve and adapt alongside her changing choice of medium. The show can be viewed 10-12.30pm on Fridays, and 10-4pm on Saturdays.