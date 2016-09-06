Top-notch Bee Gees tribute show returns to Eastbourne

Bee Gee’s fans will Win Again as an acclaimed tribute show come to Eastbourne.

Jive Talkin’ return to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday 17 September for another night of unabashed adulation for one of the world’s best-loved groups.

With stunningly accurate vocal harmonies the band will perform a selection of the many hits from the early days of Massachusetts, I Started A Joke and Words through to the disco era mega-hits, Stayin’ Alive, Night Fever, More Than A Woman and beyond.

Supported by a live band, including string section, this charismatic trio of performers present a powerhouse performance charged with emotion to create a nostalgic journey through some of the most treasured songs in the history of pop and rock.

Brothers Gary and Darren Simmons have performed together since appearing on the first ever series of ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes in 1990. They are now joined by Darren’s son Jack who performs as Robin Gibb and their vocal harmonies blend as beautifully as the original Brothers Gibb.

Tickets are priced at just £18.50 with concessions for under 16’s at just £6 making it an ideal evening for the whole family. Jive Talkin’ is at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Saturday 17 September, 7.30pm to book or for more information call the box office on 01323 412000 or online www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.