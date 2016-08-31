The magnificent music of Santana celebrated at UGT

Soul of Santana, the ultimate homage to Carlos Santana and his band, returns to the Under Ground Theatre on Saturday September 10.

The band’s performance spans five decades of music from the heights of such classic hits as Smooth, Evil Ways, She’s Not There, and Soul Sacrifice, to the bestselling Supernatural album.

Like previous Soul of Santana concert performances this show guarantees to offer the audience a rich and emotive musical experience, blowing away the cobwebs and rekindling those precious memories in a way that only the best music can.

From the outset, the Soul of Santana musicians have striven to combine their deep personal love and reverence for the music of Santana with the excitement and spontaneity of live performance. Immersed in this music as they are, they know that these are songs which simply refuse to be played without passion and intensity.

It is now almost half a century since Santana first emerged onto the world stage. Over the intervening years it is fair to say that both the band and the world have been through some considerable changes. Throughout it all, however, the music of Santana has retained its place in the hearts of millions of fans the world over.

Tickets £15 available from the UGT box office or online from Oxboffice. Showtime is 8.30pm - for more details go to www.soulofsantana.com