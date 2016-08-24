The best of entertainment in one incredible variety show

Following a sell-out tour, Talents of Britain is back with a new show featuring top stars of variety, comedy, dance and music.

The Autumn tour has crammed in talent from around the globe featuring acts from Britain’s Got Talent, X Factor, The Voice and more.

The show is visiting the Eastbourne Hippodrome on September 10 at 7.30pm with acts such as Britain’s Got Talent’s Russ Williams, X Factor singer Matthew Crane, nephew of magician Paul Daniels and talented magician in his own right, James Phelan, and more. Also appearing will be the hilarious Stavros Flatley and Eastbourne’s own ventriloquist Steve Hewlett.

BGT contestant and Talents compere Kev Orkian comes from a family of entertainers and started playing the piano at four years old, and eventually studied performing arts at university. From 1988-1992 he toured the UK with the Russian Armenian Dance Troupe, before taking on West End roles including Fame, Me & My Girl and the Grease concert tour. In 2004, he started building a comedy routine around his musical talents, starting on cruise ships and supporting comics including Jim Davidson, Julian Clary and Joe Pasquale. In 2009, he appeared on Britain’s Got Talent, and moved on to the comedy circuit, with Edinburgh Fringe shows in 2010 and 2011.

Tickets from £13.50 and are available on 01323 80 20 20 www.royalhippodrome.com