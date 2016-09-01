Stories of complicated lives leave audience to make up its own mind

Two distinct but interwoven one-act plays - Nerve and Jekyll & Hyde - come to the Under Ground Theatre on October 7/8 at 7.30pm

They will be presented by Reverend Productions which was founded in 2014 by graduates of East 15 Acting School. The company is committed to repertory theatre and has produced work in Oxford, London, Edinburgh, Brighton and Scarborough.

Director Brian McMahon said: “The two plays are both the work of playwright Charlie Howitt and are designed to be seen together. Although their influences and settings are different, both deal with controversial ethical dilemmas involving such themes as identity, family breakdown, addiction and the ‘right to die’ for people suffering from terminal illness.

“What sets them apart from many works with a similar theme is Charlie’s intense commitment to non-judgemental writing. We present stories of complex, conflicted people in difficult situations and leave our audiences to form their own opinion of the ‘moral’ course of action they should take.

“Part of the advantage to seeing both stories told together is that out characters typically grapple with similar challenges but come to very different conclusions. Drawing connections between the two plays deepens the experience of seeing them each individually.”

Nerve is a story about a young man deciding to take the law into his own hands and the consequences of that decision. Jekyll & Hyde, inspired by Stevenson’s Gothic novella, centres around a gifted female surgeon struggling to maintain her position in a male-dominated profession while also acting as principle carer for her brother from suffers from MND, and cracking under the pressure. Both stories feature families in a state of crisis, and neither has an entirely happy ending.

Brian added: “We continue to be struck by how different communities respond to the stories we tell, and the post-show discussions we hold for our audiences are as much a part of the experience as the plays themselves.”

Tickets cost £12 - buy at the UGT on Fridays and Saturdays 10am–4pm, from Eastbourne Tourist Information or online at Oxboffice.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.