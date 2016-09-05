Some good old whip-cracking fun as Calamity Jane rides into Seaford

Award winning vocalists bring the Wild West back to the Barn Theatre, Saxon Lane, Seaford, this week, from Friday to Sunday (September 9 to 11) with the whip-cracking production of Calamity Jane.

Seaford Musical Theatre (SMT) have co-incidently performed the musical by Fain and Webster around every fourteen years since 1960 and Director, Paula Woolven, hopes many past performers will come to re-live their days in Deadwood.

Based on the 1953 hit film, starring Doris Day, the show features the iconic songs ‘Black Hills of Dakota’ ‘Secret Love’ ‘The Deadwood Stage’ and ‘Higher Than A Hawk’, among many other well-known favourites. Sharpshooter Calamity Jane falls for cavalry Lt. Danny Gilmartin when she is forced to rescue him from the Indians.

Recognizing that the women-starved townsmen long for a “real” woman, Calamity journeys to Chicago to bring back famous singer Adelaide Adams, but mistakenly brings her maid Katie instead. Heartbroken when Danny falls for Katie, Calamity all but ignores her jovial friend Wild Bill Hickok and doesn’t seem to notice the attraction between them. Will love prevail?

The lead role of Calamity is played by Donna Bull, in her debut performance for SMT.

Donna represented the UK in the World Karaoke Championships two years ago, placing 4th.

She is partnered in the show by another award winner; Gemma Albrow, playing Katie Brown.

Gemma scooped both number one spots at the Dean Factor 2015 and Tavern Factor 2016 with her vocal talents.

The male love rivals, Wild Bill Hickok and Lt Danny Gilmartin, are played by acclaimed Brighton cabaret singer, Jack West and Steve Saunders - who also happens to be the Mayor of Newhaven!

Seaford Musical Theatre will be celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2017 and plans to hold a variety show in June featuring songs from the hundreds of productions. Tickets can be purchased online at : www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre or from the Tourist Information Centre, Church Street, Seaford during office hours. Adult £10, student £7.