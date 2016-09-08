Eastbourne Stagers musical drama group present Bring It On a musical full of fantastic singing, dancing and cheerleading.

Campbell is cheer-royalty at Truman High School and her senior year should prove the most cheertastic - she’s been named captain of the squad! But an unexpected redistricting has forced her to spend her final year of high school at the neighboring, hard knock Jackson High School. Despite having the deck stacked against her, Campbell befriends the dance crew girls and, along with their headstrong and hardworking leader Danielle, manages to form a powerhouse squad for the ultimate competition - the National Championships..

The Eastbourne Stagers have teamed up with the Ice Fusion Cheerleaders to help the cast and show really ‘fly’ with their tricks and routines. This lively and fun production runs at the Devenonshire Park Theatre from September 21st - 24th.

Tickets cost £16/ £13 for concessions.

Evening performances take place at 7.30pm, with a special Saturday matinee at 2.30pm

Wednesday evening - Saturday Matinee £15. Saturday Evening £16.(excluding Saturday evening)