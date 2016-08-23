Phoenix choir welcomes new members at start of season

Phoenix Choir is set to resume rehearsals in preparation for its winter concert on Saturday February 4.

Chairman Fiona Evans said: “Following last year’s successful season, we are returning to a firm favourite of many – Felix Mendelssohn’s beautiful and dramatic Elijah. The oratorio is based on the life of the Old Testament prophet and is often regarded as the crowning glory of Mendelssohn’s successful career, establishing itself as second only to Handel’s Messiah in the public’s affections.

“It was performed for the very first time 170 years ago on August 26th 1846 to an effusive audience. Despite it being a sacred work, Mendelssohn was particular in wanting his piece to have a dramatic realism where ‘personages should act and speak as if they were living things’. Michael Fields, Musical Director of Phoenix, is adept at bringing something fresh and exciting to a performance with his interpretation of the accepted and well known so the choir is looking forward to what the new season has in store.

New members are always warmly welcomed. Whether Elijah is new to you or an old favourite, why not come along and join us? Rehearsals begin on Wednesday September 7 at 7.30pm in All Saints’ Church Hall, Grange Road. The first evening will start with refreshments as a welcome back.” More details from www.phoenixchoir-eastbourne.co.uk or call Fiona on 01323 506921.