Phenomenal and preposterous fun - the joy of the Rocky Horror Show

So, the Congress Theatre foyer is awash with feather boas and fishnets. Ghoulish make-up drips from the faces of audience members and a selection of garish trivia is on sale. It must be the Rocky Horror Show.

The show is simply like nothing else in musical theatre, or indeed any theatre. It is certainly not to everyone’s taste, although there is an argument that, like Morris dancing and something else I can’t remember, you should try anything once. For the army of Rocky Horror devotees, of course, once is nowhere near enough, and this week whole generations of them are back at the Congress for more.

This, in a way, is pantomime for grown-ups. In a few months time, next door at the Devonshire Park, the little people will be trotting up in their best princess dresses, or waving light sabres and yelling gleefully at the performers in the panto. Here, theatre-goers who are - dare I say it - old enough to know better can shamelessly revel in their own audience participation.

Richard O’Brien was an unemployed actor when, in 1973, he scribbled his way through a chilly winter and emerged with a pretty improbable script based on some thoroughly outlandish ideas. Forty years later members at the Royal Court Theatre, where it had first seen the light of day, voted it the theatre’s favourite production of all time. Mind you, only the Royal Court - patron of all things edgy and provocative - would have countenanced it in the first place.

Chatting a couple of weeks ago with lead actor Paul Cattermole, I wondered if Rocky Horror was actually only for the devotees and not the neutrals or the casual punters. “We get an interesting mix,” replied Paul. “The start of the week tends to be a little bit quieter, with quite a few Rocky virgins in the audience, but by the Friday and Saturday it’s just crammed with all the hard-core fans. They know it word for word.”

Certainly Tuesday’s opening night was a mix. The front rows were laced with word-perfect fans eager to start the dialogue with Narrator Steve Punt from the very opening lines. There is a feeling, though, of us and them. Punters who do not know the show can find themselves on the outside looking in, and pretty bemused at the action and the story. Never mind. By the second half, everyone has caught the mood and virtually the whole auditorium is up and joing in the Time Walk.

That infectious, irresistible sense of enjoyment is entirely down to a cast which pulses with energy. Director Chris Luscombe never lets the pace flag. Under Ben Van Tienen the superbly accomplished band throbs, as does much of the movement on stage. Costumes, lighting, set are all primary-colours dazzling on the eye. There are no half-measures in this show.

The plot, ah yes, the plot. The starting premise is pure B-movie. Sweethearts Brad and Janet - engaging and well-matched Richard Meek and Haley Flaherty - are broken down in the middle of nowhere and they seek help, as you do, at a forbidding Gothic castle peopled by a mad scientist and his bizarre entourage. You don’t particularly need to know the rest: if you don’t quite follow the second-half story twists, just enjoy the twisted humour and outrageous characters.

It is the Frankenstein story retold, or more correctly, sent up. Frankenstein was a serious novel - like Faust before it and Brave New World since, a morality tale of man’s dangerous dabbling with nature. Richard O’Brien simply trivialises it, but heck, it’s all deliciously funny and the show makes no pretensions at great moral statements.

Dominating the action is a phenomenal performance from Liam Tamne as Dr Frank-N-Furter, outrageously cross-dressing and provocative in every twitch and sinew. His wonderful trio of household staff are exactly in role and absolutely loving it. Kristian Lavercombe has long since made the Riff-Raff role his own, Sophie Linder-Lee is a striking, exuberant Columbia with a fabulous voice, and Kay Murphy’s Magenta could seduce even those Rocky virgins hiding at the back of the stalls.

Paul Cattermole - once of S Club 7 but happy, no doubt, to have moved on - is a quite quirky Eddie/Dr Scott. And Dominic Andersen is the perfect body beautiful, inhabiting the Rocky role with every rippling muscle. The ensemble dance their socks - or fishnets - off, and no expressive movement is lost or wasted. The musical numbers often have a telling and quite surprising beauty, shining through the grotesque setting. And in the final awesome sequence, transporting Castle Frankenstein to the galaxy of Transylvania, the whole theatre has lift-off.

Yes, it’s a piece of preposterous, other-worldly nonsense. But that is exactly what Rocky Horror sets out to be, and those who love it will be loving it all over again at the Congress this week - until September 24. By Kevin Anderson

