Noteworthy Voices return to church by popular demand

Eastbourne based choir Noteworthy Voices returns for another performance at Wilmington St Mary & St Peter’s Church on Sunday October 2 at 7.30pm. The music for this event has been selected by the group’s director, Ansy Boothroyd, who was previously a choral scholar at Trinity College, Cambridge.

Ansy commented: “My idea behind this collection of sacred and secular choral music is to explore the work of some of the many composers who have gone back to earlier music and texts for their inspiration.”

There are classic Elizabethan madrigals and some masterpieces by Victorian composers Parry and Pearsall.

Noteworthy will also perform some Gregorian plainchant: the ancient Ubi Caritas which has inspired many musicians of the last century, including Duruflé and contemporary writer David Conte. The evening ends with Eric Whitacre, whose beautiful piece This Marriage was a firm favourite at the last concert.

Built in the 12th century, Wilmington Church has acoustics that were designed for special music such as this - it’s a evening not to be missed, according to Ansy. This performance will be a repeat of the group’s last concert in May, with the addition of several new pieces.

There is free parking nearby at The Long Man car park. Entry £8, Children Free. For more information call 01323 640033 or visit noteworthyvoices.co.uk