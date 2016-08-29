Naturally funny without any smut

Joe Pasquale’s zany humour produced loads of laughs at the Royal Hippodrome on Sunday.

In contrast to the smutty material used by the likes of Stewart Lee and Jethro, the popular squeaky voiced comedian delivered two hours of good, wholesome fun. And nobody seemed to care that some of the jokes were old! Indeed, we all joined in the nutty nonsense by singing along with ‘I know a song that will get on your nerves!’

Like the immortal Tommy Cooper, Joe is naturally funny, and makes you dissolve into hysterics, sometimes without even opening his mouth. As with Cooper, he uses props and trickery so well, especially after roping in unsuspecting ‘helpers’ from the stalls. Joe is at his best when joined by his tour manager Ray Tizzard, AKA Raynard, his ‘twin brother’. Raynard was even nuttier than Pasquale as he added to the mayhem by prancing on stage in his underpants, all too briefly! Impressionist Paul Burling, a finalist on Britain’s Got Talent, was billed as a guest but did not appear. He may be at the Hippodrome on Saturday September 10, however, in Talents of Britain, featuring six of 11 stars from the similarly named TV show. By Tony Flood.

