Much-loved performer at the Hippodrome

Marti Webb, together with special guest, Robert Meadmore, and her band, will be appearing at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre, Eastbourne, on Saturday October 8.

Marti Webb in Concert will see Marti performing some of the best-loved songs from her career.

The popular performer received critical acclaim for her unforgettable performance in Tell Me On a Sunday, which was written for her by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black.

The West End production of the show was such a success that a sell-out No.1 UK Tour followed.

The album Tell Me On a Sunday reached number one in the charts and the single Take That Look Off Your Face reached number two.

She subsequently recreated the role as part of the West End smash hit, Song and Dance.

Marti’s other West End credits include: Stop the World I Want to Get Off; Half a Sixpence; Oliver!; Godspell; The Card; The Good Companions; Evita; Cats; The Seven Deadly Sins and Thoroughly Modern Millie.Other successes include her acclaimed performances as Hannah Van Husen in Divorce Me Darling at the Chichester Festival Theatre and her starring roles in National Tours of The Goodbye Girl; Annie; Dinner with George; The King and I and Oklahoma!

More rcently, Marti’s theatre credits have included starring in the West End and No.1 Tour productions of Blood Brothers and the No.1 UK Tour of Hot Flush.

She also starred in a rival of Tell Me On a Sunday at both the St. James Theatre and Duchess Theatre in London’s West End.

This production was broadcast on BBC Radio 2 and earned her a nomination for an Olivier Award.

Marti’s special guest, Robert Meadmore, has starred in many of the West End’s most popular musical productions.

They include The Phantom of the Opera, Brigadoon, My Fair Lady, Bless the Bride, The Gondoliers, Oklahoma, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Metropolitan Mikado, Dear World and two separate productions of Camelot. Other London productions include Starting Here, Starting Now, Side by Side by Sondheim, It Takes Two, Robert Meadmore in Concert, Moving On and Dorothy Fields Forever.

In 2005, Robert recorded his first classical album After A Dream, produced and directed by Mike Batt. The album reached No. 2 in the Classical Charts .

Tickets can be booked by calling the theatre box office on 01323 802 020, or online at www.royalhippodrome.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.