Loveable comic wins with charm

Hal Cruttenden delivers cutting remarks on delicate subjects and still comes across as a loveable character thanks to his camp, charming, self deprecating demeanour.

The comedian admits to being a shallow, narcissistic hypocrite - on stage at least - while poking fun at racism, marriage, relationships and death.

He refers to the lack of respect shown to him by his children, and how his disapproving wife boos him – in bed!

And his confessions range from disgusting habits to unrealistic dreams of being a Hollywood star as he demonstrates what famous macho lines in movies would sound like if he was delivering them.

Hal is critical of others as well, with his jibes extending to nauseating Facebook tributes and mothers doing anything to get their kids into the best schools.

Cruttenden also has a dig at politicians and reveals that George Osborn attended the same posh school as himself.

His visit to Eastbourne did not go entirely smoothly. Hal arrived less than an hour before the start of his one-man show; “Who organises the parking for this town?” he demanded. But Mr Charming won us over. By Tony Flood.