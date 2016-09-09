Love’s Young Dream - an ace music journey in Stone Cross

This weekend Haven Players present Love’s Young Dream, an original musical featuring a variety of well-known songs from the 1950s through to the present day.

It is a musical love story where anything is possible, set against the background idea that “we are from different worlds, how can we be together?”

A spokesperson said: “We want our audience to relate to the characters and the situations in which they find themselves and to introduce them to a world where the possibilities are endless and where love can be found in the most unusual places.

“So we cordially invite you to come and see the show and be prepared to sing along…and don’t forget to bring your dancing shoes!

Love’s Young Dream, written by Mark Davidson and directed by Wendy Knowles and Becks Heard, will be performed at the Stone Cross Memorial Hall tonight (Friday September 9) and Saturday September 10. Evening performances start at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Ticket prices are £9 for adults and £7 for student/children. Tickets can be booked online at www.havenplayers.com or from the box office on 01323 460174.