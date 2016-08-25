Local musicians take the spotlight at UGT

Now a regular feature of the Under Ground Theatre’s seasonal offerings, the Eastbourne Music Showcase goes from strength to strength, offering a platform to local talent destined a bright future.

Tonight (Friday August 26), three top local bands take to the UGT stage starting with Red, Green And Blue, a duo whose songs blend strong vocal harmonies and acoustic musicianship into a style uniquely their own. They are Brian McDonald and Megan Ramsey.

This pair is followed by Cracks In The Land, described as “acoustic guitars and percussion with vocal harmonies and a Crowded House vibe.” The band is made up of musicians from Sussex and Kent - Bob Melrose on guitars and vocals, Meya Rein on vocals, Ben Armstrong with percussion and drums, and Bill Burke on guitars, and vocals.

Last up is The Equatorial Group a band “sounding like Crazy Horse colliding with Fleetwood Mac on a dusty road.” The band is made up of Helen Weeks, Teresa Fox, Dave Davies and Andy Tourle, and recently performed at Eastbourne’s live music festival.

Starts 7.45pm. Tickets only £5 in advance, £6 on the door. Book at Eastbourne Tourist Information or online at Oxboxiffice.