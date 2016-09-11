Life’s a cabaret at the Under Ground Theatre this week

Local tap dancer, Katie Lewis is opening Cabaret - a fantastic fundraising event for Macmillan Cancer Support), by tap dancing to the song Cabaret made famous by Liza Minnelli.

Katie started dancing at the tender age of three and later trained at the prestigious Italia Conti of Performing Arts.

After graduating and putting up with a short period of unemployment last year she brought herself a tap board and started her own business, running 1950s-style tea dances in local care homes and day centres.

She said: “I dress in the 1950s style and dance in variety of styles including tap, getting the residents to sing along,

“I am extremely passionate about what I do and it is the most rewarding job I have ever done”

Katie is followed by some amazing local singers and entertainers.

Tickets for the event are only £5 and can be obtained from the Tourist information Centre, www.wegottickets.com or on door.

The event is being staged at The Under Ground Theatre, Grove Rd, Eastbourne on Saturday September 17 at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm).

Come and support this worthy cause and help someone living with cancer.