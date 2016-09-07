Justin Fletcher - a children’s TV superstar comes to Eastbourne

Parents, guardians and grandparents; here’s your chance to be considered a hero in the eyes of your children and grandchildren - by securing tickets to see the undisputed king of Kids TV, Justin Fletcher MBE who is returning to the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Sunday October 2.

The new version of his popular stage show, Justin Live! is sure to delight children (and adults) and the Congress is hugely proud to be hosting the show as it’s one of only a handful of UK dates this year.

Justin’s original show sold out back in 2014 and Sunday 2 October will see him return with a brand-new version of his live show. Written and performed by Justin this interactive show is packed with fun song and dance routines, including some of Justin’s own chart-hits, and ‘appearances’ by many of his well known television personas; fingers crossed for visits from Arthur Sleep and Dina Lady!

Justin is one of the most popular performers in children’s television, he stars in the CBeebies smash hit shows Gigglebiz, Something Special, Jollywobbles, Higgledy House, Shaun the Sheep and many more. He has also received numerous children’s BAFTA’s for his work and in 2008 was awarded an BE for his services to television and charity. In the eyes of a whole generation he is an undisputed superstar.

Producer Steve Boden from Imagine Theatre, the production team who are bringing the show to Eastbourne said “After the huge success of Justin Live here two years ago we are delighted to be able to bring this new version of the show to Eastbourne.

Due to it being a sell out last time there were many people who were unable to get tickets for the show so we recommend people book as soon as possible. It is a fabulous, fun, action packed, interactive show which gets everyone involved and the children absolutely love it!”

Justin Live! is on for two performances at 11am and 3pm and tickets are priced at £18 and £16. Given the huge popularity of Justin and the speed the show sold out at its last visit it’s recommended to book early to avoid missing out! Tickets can be booked by calling the box office on 01323 412000 or visiting www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk